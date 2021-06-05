House under construction
I am in Juakali and earn Sh185,000 monthly, save only Sh19,000, and have Sh300,000 loan. How do I spare money for a plot and build for my family?

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Keeping records and running a business on a budget is a huge challenge
  • I invested Sh300,000 Chama loan in a government tender whose payment date is yet to be known
  • I would like to purchase a plot where I will put up a family home with a budget of between Sh800,000 to Sh1 million in the near future

My name is Njuguna. I am married with two children. One is in Form 2 and the other is joining Grade 5. I work in the Juakali sector. My business deals with the hiring of construction materials like steel trappers, wood, and props which are used in the construction of slabs. I hire these out for 30 days, which is the duration it takes for a slab to heal. Once returned, they are repaired and stocked for hiring out the following month if there's business. Keeping records and running the business on a budget is a huge challenge in this sector. But according to what I can glean from my records, my income has been as follows from January to April:

