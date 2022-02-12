I am in an on and off-again relationship, and I feel trapped

Q: I have dated my boyfriend for the last eight months. Our union has been an on and off relationship and I worry that he doesn't seem committed. He doesn't support me in any way. In the past, when I left him I felt I was okay and ready for a new life. But after some days, I would feel empty and a longing for him making me to text or call him. I then apologise for breaking up with him and I beg him to get back to me. Then after some time, we get into the same problem. What do I do?

A: It is clear that you are in an unhealthy relationship and it is unfortunate that you are trapped. Your boyfriend is very uncommitted and he is already taking advantage of your love for him. He knows that even if you break up with him, you will apologise (as if you are the one who has erred) and beg him to come back. The truth is the sooner you make it final, the sooner you can heal and move on. The longing after a breakup is quite normal and the pull is powerful. And when that longing pulls at your heart and tries to persuade you to send a text or call him, you should not act on it. You must accept that you have a desire to get him back because your heart is hurting but once you resist you will grow stronger and the period will eventually pass. Be patient with yourself and commit to tolerating your feelings rather than acting on them. I understand that it is easy to stay with your boyfriend as it gives temporary comfort but it is key to make a firm decision to leave your comfort and go into your intuition. Keep in mind that breaking up is never easy, and if you are not able to do it all at once, that just means you are human. Cut yourself some slack and try again when you are ready. Eventually, you will succeed, and one day you will look back on this painful time from a happier, more peaceful place. Wishing you success.