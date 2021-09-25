I am having panic attacks, afraid that I will be retrenched because of Covid cuts

I am having panic attacks, afraid that I will be retrenched because of Covid cuts. Photo | Photosearch

By  Truphena Wakaba

Counseling Psychologist

What you need to know:

  • In the company I work for, people have been receiving retrenchment letters because the company is cost-cutting
  • I'm unable to sleep when I think I can receive such a letter

Q: I'm a mother of two kids. Since Covid 19 began, I have been worrying too much. Sometimes I sweat and shake a lot and I feel that I'm losing control. We were brought up in a humble background and we had a tough life. The thought that my children could go through the same scares me. In the company I work for, people have been receiving retrenchment letters because the company is cost-cutting. I'm unable to sleep when I think I can receive such a letter and become jobless. I'm troubled. Please help. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.