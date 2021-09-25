I am having panic attacks, afraid that I will be retrenched because of Covid cuts

Q: I'm a mother of two kids. Since Covid 19 began, I have been worrying too much. Sometimes I sweat and shake a lot and I feel that I'm losing control. We were brought up in a humble background and we had a tough life. The thought that my children could go through the same scares me. In the company I work for, people have been receiving retrenchment letters because the company is cost-cutting. I'm unable to sleep when I think I can receive such a letter and become jobless. I'm troubled. Please help.









A: In your case, you are worried about your past and also your future. Having gone through a rough childhood, you are fearful that the future of your children might be the same. When anxiety hits, regain control by sitting down and taking a few deep breaths. Begin by getting into a comfortable seated position and close your eyes then inhale slowly through your nose. Follow this inhalation with a deep exhalation. You may continue to breathe deeply and fully, in and out of your nose while allowing your breath to be a guide to the present.

During this moment "Be Present" as you breathe.

In your job, focus on the present. However, you can decide how you are going to deal with the unknown. Be more proactive so that you can feel like you have some control over your situation. For example, you may need to start job hunting or start a side-hustle besides your work. Instead of fearing for your children's future, spend time with them, or express your appreciation of them. With a little practice, you can learn to dump your anxiety and pick up a more positive outlook. Consider visiting a counselor too.

