I am fully cured of ‘mourning’ sickness, and happily married

When Phyllis Nduta’s husband died six years ago, she was heartbroken. They had been married for only six years, had a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, and they believed their union would last forever. The young couple had just finished putting up their dream home on the outskirts of Nairobi. Nduta’s husband fell ill and died as she took him to hospital. His death took her by surprise and she vowed to remain single while raising her children. Today, the woman in her late 30s is happily married!

“I am a mother of three and happily married. I was brought up in a Christian family and went to church regularly. My parents were also very involved and I specifically remember my dad buying me several books on adolescence and sexual awareness which really helped me navigate that stage successfully. At Mugoiri Girls’ High School, I was taught to be a God-fearing woman.

I was a banker for 10 years and left in 2017 to pursue my purpose in ministry and baking. I run a home baking business called Soteria Cakes located in Ruiru that makes cakes for weddings, birthdays, graduations and any other function. I find a lot of fulfilment making beautiful creations and helping people cope with bereavement as I have been there and I know how painful it can be.

Soon after my ex-husband’s death in 2015, reality struck. I was suddenly a single mother. I was unprepared. Making decisions alone was new to me. The transition was quite challenging. Many judged me for being a single mother even without understanding my situation. Others thought I was a bad omen. I was vulnerable and battled feelings of shock, denial, bargaining, guilt, anger, depression, before I finally came to acceptance. The grieving process took a toll on my body and I recall experiencing low energy levels and fatigue. I journaled and frequently cried in the shower wondering what I was going to do.

I thank God for the solid relationship I have with Him, which is what has helped me find complete healing. I had a very strong network of virtuous women who were there for me through thick and thin. They did so much for me, including staying with my child in the ward when she was admitted. My pastor always encouraged me, and I thank God for my very empathetic boss who did not give me unnecessary pressure.

I was engulfed in my grief and the thought of raising my children alone was frightening. If you had asked me at the time, remarrying, or even dating, was out of the question. Whenever someone suggested that, I would get shocked and sometimes offended. My encounter with my husband is an interesting story because I never once went out looking for a relationship. I was so focused on raising my children and adapting to life without a husband that I had no time for anything else. Believe it or not, one day, I felt a strong conviction that God wanted me to remarry. I really struggled with the idea and I was scared of getting involved with the wrong man or to someone who could not bond with my children, or into a family that would not accept me as a widow.

I was teaching a premarital class in our church one day when a compelling idea crossed my mind. I felt strongly that I needed to change my mindset and move on. It was difficult for me and I had to depend on God fully. I surrendered to Him and prayed a lot.

In 2019, I had ventured into the transport business and it was quite challenging as it was a new venture. I was quite frustrated when someone told me that a certain man — who is now my husband — could help me out. We did business together and became good friends. With time, I began to trust him and became so open with him. Our friendship grew, and surprisingly, he did not mind that I had children. He got along so well with them and my heart was at peace. I am so glad I met my husband. He has been a great source of inspiration.

Through his love and support, I overcame pain, sorrow, and all fears. I now know that truly, you can move on after bereavement. We are learning and growing together, and we are deliberate at making each other happy.

Through my healing process, I realised that time does not heal. God heals. It is key for those grieving to surround themselves with positive people rather than wallow in pity parties. I remember, in many instances, I distanced myself from people who only wanted to feel sorry for me instead of pushing me forward. I had to find something I loved and that is how my baking life began.

One mistake people make is to get bitter and angry with God and as a result, they distance themselves from Him. Yet He is the only one who can diligently guide you through the next phase of life. I would advise those mourning their spouses not to let go of God because He is the best companion you could ever have.