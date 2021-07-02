I am fully cured of ‘mourning’ sickness, and happily married

Photo credit: Pool

By  Nancy Waithera

What you need to know:

  • Soon after my ex-husband’s death in 2015, reality struck. I was suddenly a single mother. I was unprepared.


  • Making decisions alone was new to me. The transition was quite challenging. Many judged me for being a single mother even without understanding my situation.

When Phyllis Nduta’s husband died six years ago, she was heartbroken. They had been married for only six years, had a five-year-old son and three-year-old daughter, and they believed their union would last forever. The young couple had just finished putting up their dream home on the outskirts of Nairobi. Nduta’s husband fell ill and died as she took him to hospital. His death took her by surprise and she vowed to remain single while raising her children. Today, the woman in her late 30s is happily married!

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.