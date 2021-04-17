I am afraid that my penis is shrinking

What you need to know:

  • For most men, masculinity equals success in sexual performance with a normal size
  • Bedroom failure is synonymous with fading masculinity
  • Anxiety makes affected men feel that the penis is actively degenerating

There are many untold stories of doctor's lives. One of such is that their phones never go off and that they receive calls in the most ungodly hours of the night, sometimes irritating their bedmates. This is the thought that rushed through my mind as I stared into the darkness of my bedroom at 3 am. I had just received a call from a man I did not know who could not cope with his distress at that time of the night.

