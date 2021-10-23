Saturday_Magazine

Prime

I am a young midwife, and I think we need to start talking about sex openly

By  Lilys Njeru

What you need to know:

  • Purity Ireri, 28, is a certified young nurse-midwife at Embu Level five hospital. Before getting into the career, she had to use euphemisms to refer to a woman's private parts
  • It was a big problem, and she had to disassociate from the shame of calling things as they are. She talks about her work and why she thinks sex education will avert teenage pregnancies 

"The first time I mentioned the word vagina aloud, I felt embarrassed and like I owed someone an apology. I wondered what my mother would make of my lack of manners. I was brought up by conservative parents and in a society that insisted on substitute names for our private parts. The euphemism for a vagina would be 'that' instead of the actual word.

