I am 37, she is 23, is she too childish to be my wife?

I am 37 years old and have been dating a 23-year-old girl for some time now. The woman is a single mother of one and is expecting my child. My friends and family keep telling me this relationship won't work out because of the age difference. I tolerate her tantrums but I sometimes feel like she behaves like a child. She is upset by petty things like when I fail to text or call her the whole day. Do you think I can make this relationship work or is the 14 years’ age difference too big? Please advise me and do not reveal my identity.











The problem is not the age difference but your attitude. You refer to her as acting like a child, yet she is having your child. You say she is being petty. How difficult is it to text or call her? She already has one child and now is pregnant, yet you refer to her stress as tantrums. Listen to her concerns and act accordingly.

Love Knows no limit. Do what feels right. It’s between the two of you. Friends and families might have their varying opinions but it’s your life. In my opinion, that age gap is not even a big one—14 years is a walk in the park. It might take her time to understand you but that will depend on how you treat her. The decision on whether to settle down with her or not is yours. Good luck

Many quarters argue that age is just a number. But I say age is NOT just a number! It matters a lot especially in the context of marriage. You marry a much younger partner, you will treat them like your children and vice versa. Secondly, each age bracket has its own lifestyle. Like it is already happening in your relationship, the both of you are in different life seasons—her seeking attention and you looking for stability and quietness.

I am not saying that you part ways with your wife for you have already gone a long way but at the same time prepare for some hiccups before settling. Choices have consequences.

An expectant woman can be quite moody due to hormonal changes in her body. Age difference between the two of you has nothing to do with her behaviour. I urge you to understand her, care for her and continue to tolerate. The future of the relationship depends entirely on you. Please have confidence and remember that age is nothing but a number.

Relationships are not about age differences but love and emotions, feelings and the bond between the two of you.

The lady you are dating is expectant and you should know pregnancy has its unique challenges, including mood swings.

You need to understand the situation she is in and support her during this very important moment.

This lady loves you. Accept her and make her what you want of her.

Your relationship is not about what other people are talking about but it’s about the two of you. You will have to choose to listen to yourself and forget what others are saying.

While it’s good that your friends are reacting to your relationship, don’t pay attention to every dog that barks as you may lose your focus. Do you feel you were meant for her? Do you feel that she has your rib? Do you love her? If yes, go for her since love is the central unit of this. If not, my brother kindly do not risk and regret later.

Friends and family will always have an opinion and sometimes have a need to some degree control your life. What matters is what you think at this point. You must have been attracted to her for a reason. Has that reason expired, is the thrill of dating her no longer there are the questions you need to ask yourself. Like all of us, this is her time to be immature based on her age. Unless you only dated her out of some thrill of dating a much younger woman. It is now your task to groom her into the woman she can be so that her insecurities, outlook of responsibility and life can have a clearer and practical meaning. She expects you to call and text because for her that equates to love. It is for you to introduce her to real life and what it takes for you to make a living in your day to day schedule. Her tantrums are most likely valid for now until you give her a reality check then her focus will divert as she matures with you steering her into womanhood. The question is whether you want to take the reins and become her lover and support system as you care for your child.

My name is Zakaria, I am 34 years old, single and working as a nurse. Allow me to share with you an issue that has been disturbing me for most of my life. I come from a polygamous family. My dad has been an abusive person— he used to humiliate me and my mum. He still does it to date. He says stuff like I am a failure and it is only through his support that I secured a job (I tarmacked for seven years). We rarely talk and he only calls to ask for money, mostly at the end of the month when I get paid. I fear seeing or talking to him because he treats me with condescension. Interestingly, he is not like this with my step brother who I must say enjoys seeing me get humiliated. How do I stay away from them? Thanks.

