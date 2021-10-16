Huge, tasty portions at an amazing low price

For any active social media person who loves good food or trying out new recipes, Chepchikoni is a not a new name. The digital creator has been cooking and posting lip-smacking meals on her Instagram for quite some time now and she recently ventured into the foodpreneur business to open a chepchikoni eatery with three branches in Nairobi.

One of the branches and the newest one which my friend and I visited on a Wednesday evening is located on Ngong road at the Soko Safi Strip Mall near Greenhouse Mall. The brightly-coloured wall at the stairway catches your eye. On the inside, the African print themed seats and not so bright lighting set the mood for a good relaxed time. We decided to sit by the balcony under the hanging white flowers with bird nests and a huge backdrop photo of Chepchikoni.

The brightly coloured wall welcomes you to the Ngong road at the Soko Safi Strip Mall near Greenhouse Mall. Photo | Kemzy Kemzy



I loved the fact that as soon as we sat down, there was someone ready to serve us. Our aim was to try out the "sinia" which contains pork, chicken, rice, fries, vegetables and kachumbari but unfortunately they were out of chicken. So, we settled for the "bee mine please" pork which is basically pork cooked in honey, soy sauce and capsicum with masala fries and vegetable fried rice as our accompaniments and tea masala for a drink. Their service was very prompt and in a few minutes, the meals were ready.

The portions were humongous!! Before I even touched mine, I asked the waitress to reduce my plate by half. The chips masala was not too spicy, which is how I like it and the pork was nicely done, the soy sauce was a tad much. My friend loved her meal too especially the rice but could not finish it and had to ask for it to be packed. For a total of just Sh910, we ate two full meals, drunk two very large cups of tea masala and had takeaways!