How to sort our thyroid problems in children through diet, care and exercise

In the last couple of months, I have seen three children with “thyroid” problems. Diagnosed with an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) at a young age, they have progressively been given an increasing amount of medication (namely thyroxin) to no real benefit.





Before I jump into my analysis, let me first tell you a little about the thyroid and why it’s so critical. The thyroid is a small gland that looks like a butterfly and lives at the front of the neck. But its size is misleading in relation to its importance. The thyroid is responsible for helping the cells convert oxygen and calories we eat into the energy they need to work properly. It does this by the release of thyroid hormones and, in the case of these children, it was these hormones that there weren’t enough. This is why they suffered from symptoms such as fatigue, weight gain, constipation, dry skin and, in one case, even depression.





But, as I have seen time and again in adults that don’t respond to thyroid medication, the underlying problem is actually the adrenal glands and not the thyroid.





The adrenals are two little glands that sit on top of the kidneys and their job is to secrete stress hormones (or what are more accurately known as the "fight or flight" hormones). Perhaps we should think of the adrenals as a rechargeable battery - if you use it too much (particularly without recharging), soon it’ll be dead. And unlike a laptop or phone battery, the ‘batteries’ in our body can’t be charged. Sometimes, a stressful event can cause our internal battery to drain. For example, for one of the boys who came to see me, the problem began shortly after his parents divorced.





One other thing that I saw in all these children that confirmed my initial suspicions were the dark circles under their eyes. In Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) the adrenal glands rule the area beneath the eyes, so the blue/black colour was a sign that they were running below par.





To help restore the body’s vital qi (life force), I suggested nourishing foods in the form of vegetable soups and warming casseroles with various beans, such as adzuki and kidney, thrown in. Other beneficial foods include walnuts, beetroot, turnips and alkaline green vegetables like sukuma. These children also needed to stay away from too much exercise, focusing instead on gentle stretching or yoga.





As we did more to nourish their qi, these children’s energy slowly began to increase, while their need for thyroid medication reduced. Their bowel movements improved, as did their skin, and in the case of the girl with depression, she’s now a normal, happy little child.



