How to manage multiple sclerosis (MS) by yourself

My life seems to be all about wires and cables: the one plugging my laptop into the wall, another from the printer to the laptop, one charging my phone. What we never really think about is just how important the insulation covering the bare wires is. It’s exactly this kind of covering that degenerates in people with multiple sclerosis (MS).





In MS, the degeneration of the fatty, protective covering of nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord (called myelin sheathes) is thought to be caused by the body’s own immune system. It’s what’s known as an autoimmune disease – the body is literally attacking itself. As the myelin sheathes degenerate, scar-like plaques form over the damaged areas and nerves don't conduct electrical impulses as they should.





MS isn’t a simple disease to put into remission, and the chances of doing so with conventional treatments are pretty much nil. Nevertheless, these odds greatly improve when combined with nutritional medicine.





But before we move onto supplementation, a word about diet. It’s the one thousands of MS sufferers have found beneficial and one I strongly advise my patients to follow. Devised by Dr. Swank in 1948, it appears that sooner it is started, the less risk there is of significant disability. The regime basically involves restricting saturated, ‘partially hydrogenated’ and processed fats (fatty meat, margarine, fried food, cookies etc), while boosting the intake of ‘essential’ fats, which are important for reducing inflammation and building healthy nerves.





Nevertheless, some people, like myself, believe that Dr Swank's diet doesn’t go far enough. According to Dr. Peter Seland, the Chair of the Medical Advisory Committee of the MS Society of Canada, “common foods such as dairy, gluten (wheat, rye) and yeast [may not be] safe in regard to MS." I have to agree.





When certain proteins aren’t digested properly, they leak through the gut into the bloodstream, where the body's immune system, believing them to be foreign invaders, attacks them. Since part of the protein in the myelin sheath closely resembles parts of the protein in some common foods (such as dairy and gluten), a case of mistaken identity can result in an attack on the myelin. It helps to explain why in places where the consumption of dairy, cereal grains, and saturated fat is high, and the intake of fish is low, the prevalence of MS is generally higher.





When it comes to supplements, other than the essential fats, I normally prescribe those that’ll enhance antioxidant activity and protect the nerve cells from damage. A combination of vitamins C and E, amino acid NAC, alpha lipoic acid and gingko biloba normally does the trick.





For feedback to the editor write to [email protected]