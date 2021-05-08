How to hit all her right buttons after menopause

How to hit all her right buttons after menopause Photo | Photosearch 

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Menopause is a time when women experience considerable hormonal changes which result in symptoms such as hot flushes, mood swings and sexual problems. 
  • Further still, many men develop sexual problems around this time and this only complicates the situation further.
  • Preparing for menopause by drawing closer to your spouse when you both pass the age of 40 years is key to what follows when menopause sets in.

Jasper had just fallen in love when I first met him. He was 60 and his new love was 32 years old. They were yet to engage in sex.

