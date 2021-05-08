Saturday_Magazine

Prime

How to guard your relationship from social media strain

By  SAM MUBEA

What you need to know:

  • Despite its advantages, social media has become the source of pressure for romantic relationships
  • Leslie Shore, a communications expert and author of Listen to succeed say that online relationships and interactions have a direct impact on offline relationships especially in young relationships. 


Annabel Achieng was in a relationship with Georgie for two years. They had met during their final years in campus.

