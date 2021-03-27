How the Candida cleanse diet and nutrition supplements help

How the Candida cleanse diet and nutrition supplements help

By  SONA PARMAR

What you need to know:

  • The first step in tackling Candida is undoubtedly diet
  • Diet alone doesn’t tackle the root of the problem, and this is where nutritional supplements come in


One of the conditions that I regularly see people for is r candida overgrowth. Unlike other conditions however, most people don’t come to me with a diagnosis. Rather they come with a whole host of symptoms (including fatigue, depression, headaches, recurrent sore throats, constipation, bloating, thrush, joint pain and/or nasal congestion) and like the pieces of a jigsaw, we try and fit things together.

