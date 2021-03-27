How the Candida cleanse diet and nutrition supplements help

One of the conditions that I regularly see people for is r candida overgrowth. Unlike other conditions however, most people don’t come to me with a diagnosis. Rather they come with a whole host of symptoms (including fatigue, depression, headaches, recurrent sore throats, constipation, bloating, thrush, joint pain and/or nasal congestion) and like the pieces of a jigsaw, we try and fit things together.





While the diagnosis is often evident to me, some patients are less sure, preferring to do some sort of lab test first, before embarking on treatment.





One of the tests I like patients to do is the “spit” test. This is a test that’s carried out at home and is done first thing in the morning. As soon as you wake up, you should go and go get a glass of water in a clear glass. Next, take a really big spit into that water and observe what happens.





The first thing you’ll see is the saliva floating. This is perfectly normal. Then, within fifteen minutes or so, you might see thin projections extending downward into the water, a bit like a jellyfish. What you are seeing are colonies of yeast which band together to form the strings and this is a positive sign for candida. Some people don’t see legs, rather the saliva is very “cloudy” and sinks to the bottom of the glass, but the implication is the same.





The first step in tackling Candida is undoubtedly diet. Not only is it important to avoid sugary foods, and refined carbohydrates (this is what feeds the yeast), but also any foods that are causing any allergy-type symptoms.





As patients of mine will testify, this is where many nutritionists stop, and you’re left with a scenario where, so long as you follow a restrictive diet, you feel fine. That’s because the diet doesn’t tackle the root of the problem, and this is where nutritional supplements come in.





I normally begin with natural anti-fungal agents to destroy the candida, and supplement probiotics or “good” bacteria to ensure the candida doesn’t get out of control again. In addition to this, I recommend an amino acid derived from cabbage (glutamine) to heal the intestine, coupled with immune-boosting supplements to support the body (echinacea and/or vitamin C). Even though it can take up to six months to get your body “back to normal”, it’s definitely worth the effort.









