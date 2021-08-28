How stress impacts your thyroid and what you should do about it

When Mary came to see me, she was somewhat perplexed. She thought that she might have an issue with her thyroid. Feeling cold is one of the tell-tale signs of an underactive thyroid and there were sunny days that she felt positively freezing. And yet, there were days she felt fine. Then there was also occasional muscle fatigue, brain fogginess and constipation (also symptoms) that came and went.





Mary was someone who liked to do things naturally, so did the Barnes temperature test, to see if her thyroid really was out (involves taking your temperature immediately on waking and anything less than 36.4C can be a sign of hypothyroidism). The results were mixed, confusing her even more.





During the consultation, more pieces of the puzzle became evident: Mary was fighting a long, drawn-out court case that often kept her up at night. We soon realised that on the days she could let go of what was out of her control, she would sleep better and feel “normal”.





So it was true to say that her thyroid was affected, but not in the classic sense. Rather it was her adrenal glands that were suffering and since adrenal health affects the thyroid, the symptoms appeared accordingly. The adrenal glands are a little like the overdraft facility at the bank, to be used only in emergencies. By dipping into this reserve several times a week, she was depleting her health, with no view to replenish it.





This is when going back to basics is so useful: three meals a day (half cooked veggies, a quarter protein, a quarter starch) and plenty of water is a good start. I asked her to stay away from caffeinated beverages (tea/coffee/cocoa/colas) as they deplete the adrenals further. Sugar was something else best avoided as it shored her up in the short run, then contributing to poor energy and sleep patterns later.





She also benefited from an adaptogenic herb called Rhodiola. One study showed that just a single dose resulted in improved ability to cope with stressful situations. In another 128-people study, two-thirds of the patients had major reduction or complete disappearance of their symptoms of depression. Rhodiola appears to work by influencing/normalising various brain chemicals (substances like dopamine and serotonin).





Perhaps the most surprising thing for Mary is how quickly she felt better once she had identified what the problem really was. And with that, she would start her day with the Serenity Prayer: God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference. All she could really do is look after herself.





