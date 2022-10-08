How safe are period delaying tablets?

Women come to the Sexology Clinic with a variety of reasons for postponing their menstruation. Some women cannot just give adequate attention to exams when they are on their periods. Actually, some have severe pain during periods and that does not go well with the pressure of exams.

For some, it may be a well-planned holiday. Assume you have been saving for a holiday the whole year. That holiday is with your lover or husband. You have booked your flights. As the day approaches, you realise that your menses are likely to spoil your holiday. A number of women would wish for a magical pill to postpone the intruder.

Other reasons for postponement are sports, weddings, and medical-related issues. If you are into competitive sports menses can be an uncomfortable time and many women wish they could push the period to a later date. A wedding while having the flow can also be messy, not forgetting it may ruin a much-anticipated honeymoon. Then there are medical reasons such as those that require the woman to build up their blood levels before surgery.

Thankfully, today one can delay their period in a variety of ways. These include; taking Norethisterone; taking the combined contraceptive pill; or taking the phasic contraceptive pill and progestogen-only pill (mini pill).





Alice’s reason for postponing her periods was rather controversial. She was 23 and in her third year of university taking a course in electrical Engineering.

“As you know the course is not easy but I always pass even when I do exams during my periods,” she explained, “but this time round I am in a fix, my mubaba won’t forgive me if I do not have sex with him during this trip.”

Alice’s boyfriend was 58 and he was bankrolling her lifestyle which included renting her a house in one of the leafy suburbs of the city. Further, he bought her a car and gave her money for upkeep every week.

“He expects that I should reciprocate all these favours by being available for him on call,” Alice said, “and so he has planned a trip to the coast; he has a meeting there and he needs me to give him pleasure and has sent me a ticket.”

Alice showed me the ticket. The trip was in a week’s time. According to her calculation, that was the day she was also expecting her periods.

“You have to help me,” she pleaded, “I don’t want to annoy him. I need to postpone my periods by one week please.”

Alice was presenting me with a social dilemma that many and sundry argue for and against – cross-generational relationships. Of course, her boyfriend was a family man with children much older than she was. I could sense that the power dynamics in the relationship were quite skewed putting Alice at a vulnerable position.

“He is pleasant, and I do not mind the goodies he gives me so I am very happy with the relationship doctor,” Alice said smiling broadly. I realised that legally, the two lovers were adults and so Alice had her right to free will and choice.

Medically, however, it is always better to let nature take its course; to let periods flow when they come and not interfere with the cycle. While most medical methods are deemed safe for most women to use on an occasional basis, it is not recommended to use this to delay your period regularly.





Of course, effective medical interventions do exist and where really necessary are used to postpone monthly periods.

Some people ask if non-medical interventions work; some take lemon or lime. Unfortunately, research shows that these non-medical interventions do not work. Some women try to use herbs with no success. Medical treatment, therefore, remains the most effective way to postpone periods.

Be that as it may, the medicines should not be used indiscriminately. This is because they do have side effects. The medicines act by altering hormones in the body. This can cause a feeling of nausea and even vomiting. Some women also get headaches. Women may also side effects such as low mood, acne, breast tenderness, fluid retention, and loss of libido,

Once the medicine wears off the body, a heavy flow of menses can follow that in some cases may require treatment. In most women, periods may also become irregular for some time before the normal cycle resumes.

“I can live with all that,” Alice says, “as long as the medicines do not kill me I have no problem; and by the way, most of my friends postpone their periods though one got admitted last month after developing complications.”

The hope is that if any woman decides to interfere with the normal menstrual cycle they will consult a doctor so that it is done safely. Getting treatment from unqualified people or popping pills indiscriminately can lead to complications.

After exploring the available options, I put Alice on a pill. Despite the overshadowing social issues, the doctor had to do his work.