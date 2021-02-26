How our business has recovered from the corona dip

Francisca Rangya, the managing director at Sunrays Rent A Car Safaris Limited, a car hire, and tours and travel company based in Nairobi. PHOTO|POOL

  • Initially, our revenue relied 80 per cent on corporate and international clientele
  • We have managed to stay afloat by leveraging on our partnerships
  • We have since shifted to the business to business model

Francisca Rangya is the managing director at Sunrays Rent A Car Safaris Limited, a car hire, and tours and travel company based in Nairobi

