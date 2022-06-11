How my mess in life became a message of hope to others

Sharon A. Khaemba, 31, is the founder of Beyond Hurt Ministries, a foundation that creates awareness and offers counselling services for people battling depression and other associated mental disorders. She is also an author of the book Beyond Hurt where she shares her depression journey





Sharon A. Khaemba new book 'Beyond Hurt' that seeks to raise awareness about mental health and substance abuse. Photo | Pool

“Seven years ago, nothing about mental health awareness was in my plan. It took losing jobs, failed businesses, and relationships to birth a great passion to help those going through such losses. It took three years to actually know what was happening to me and by the time I realised I was sick, too much had transpired.





Often, I couldn’t handle the anxiety and insomnia and I opted to binge on alcohol which I would combine with opioids, making my situation worse.





One day I was watching a show by Caroline Mutoko and as they addressed the topic of depression, I could relate to every symptom. I recall the guest speaker asking tough questions to the audience, “Do you have little interest or pleasure in doing things? Do you see yourself as a failure? Do you have suicidal thoughts? Do you have trouble concentrating on things that you enjoyed before? If so you need help.” And while sitting on my couch, I silently answered, Yes Yes and Yes. For days, I was in denial.

Questions lingered in my mind, ‘how could I be suffering from depression?’ I had been a fun-loving person, full of energy, and always with a smile on my face. But as they say, life happened, and I found myself grappling with a lack of appetite, insomnia, and low energy to perform activities I previously enjoyed, as I also withdrew from people. Often, I wondered, ‘Am I being punished by God and if so why?’ While still shouldering this weight, I still had to take care of my three-year-old son.





I knew I needed help but asking for it made me feel like a burden and hence, preferred keeping it to myself. I felt as if I had lost myself and I had no motivation to do anything because I couldn’t see a future. I was bitter with God and wondered why he couldn’t change my situation instantly.





It all started, when I lost my job and at the same time broke up with the man I thought was my perfect match. This man was everything I dreamed of and I knew I would finally settle down with him and raise a family. I had a very difficult childhood growing up, my dad died when I was very young and my mom raised us singlehandedly. I desperately wanted to change this script by having a family of my own and when the relationship failed, I was devastated and saw my dreams shattered.

After one year of crippling anxiety and depression, life seized to make sense.

Luckily in 2017, I met a new friend who introduced me to a wonderful psychologist who has walked with me throughout my journey. The counselling sessions helped me to deal with the undealt childhood issues of lacking a father figure which unconsciously affected my life. After the assessment, I was diagnosed with depression.





With such a diagnosis, life changes and you’re no longer the same. Over time, I realised that the anger, denial, and bitterness of why I had to suffer still lingered in my mind. I didn’t want to admit that I was depressed as this was synonymous with weakness.





I must say, this realisation is not always a walk in the park and for some, it might take months or even years to come to terms with, which is something I now tell people struggling with depression. That it is okay, not to feel okay. Depression breaks the strong and it takes strength beyond the human and requires adequate support.

Since no medication was needed, my counsellor recommended therapy sessions which I still do to date. His support has been so remarkable that I call him when things get tough.

Journal writing helped me in my healing process. I also learnt positive self-talk, especially when I doubt my self-worth. I remember one time my friend said ‘when you start having suicidal thoughts listen to some inspirational music, see the beauty of life, and when given a chance talk to a trusted person about your feelings.’

Throughout my journey, I have realised that life has different seasons and you have to protect and guard your heart even in disappointments. Eventually, through counselling sessions, meditation, forgiveness, and pain, I was able to heal and let go of anger –-towards myself for making the wrong choices and towards those who hurt me.

The most interesting thing is that a few years ago, I wouldn’t have imagined myself walking with people going through depression. If I have learned anything from this, it is that your mess can become a message of hope to others. I have become a better human by all standards.

In 2018, I founded a community-based organisation to create awareness about depression and other associated mental disorders like anxiety. Currently, we have 30 members on our team and we have a good partnership with licensed counselors who work hand in hand with us to facilitate healing in our society. Often, we get members through referral and we walk with them throughout their healing journey.

The organisation is still young and I use most of the savings I get from my business as a freelancer marketer, to run it.

My book, “Beyond Hurt” which I started writing in January 2022 and which I am releasing this month, is about creating awareness about depression and substance abuse. I hope it will create the necessary conversation in supporting those afflicted by mental illnesses.”





