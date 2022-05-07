How I turned Sh2,500 loan into a thriving business in 3 years

Khadija Miya is the founder and managing director at Chamvigah Designs, a fashion house that deals in all types of attire, from wedding gowns, suits, casual wear, and kids’ clothes.

I started my business in 2019. I remember I had gone to Eastleigh where I bought one dera at Sh250. I custom made it from the usual dera design to an off-shoulder design and posted photos of me wearing it on my WhatsApp status. Although my intention was not to sell, I got 10 enquiries from friends and acquaintances who were asking if it was on sale. I said I could get them similar designs. The following day, I borrowed Sh2,500 from my husband and went back to Eastleigh. I bought 10 deras and customised them to the off-shoulder style. I posted photos on WhatsApp status and distributed to the 10 people who had inquired about them at Sh500 each. I made a profit of Sh2,500. I repaid my husband and went back to Eastleigh for more. This became a business cycle. There were times I offloaded them faster and other times when it took longer. When I realised that this could become a business, I started incorporating more designs for sale.



It took me more than a year and half to break even. Almost three years later, I can say that I have seen the fruits of getting into this business. One thing I have learned is that the fashion industry is full of challenges. For instance, in my business, I am not a tailor. My skills end with designing. This has at times been challenging because good tailors are quite hard to come by. Once, I got an order for suits, but I didn’t have a tailor. I traversed the whole of Mlolongo area looking for someone who could do the job that was required in vain.

There are other times when tailors refuse to take jobs because of what they see as outsiders coming into their industry. Phrases such as ‘Unafungua kazi ya kushona designs na wewe sio fundi kwa nini?’ have often been thrown my way.



When starting, I lost thousands of money to clients who refused to pay up after work was done. I also had some clients who issued bad cheques for bulk jobs. Amidst these difficulties, six months after opening my shop, I got a job with a six-figure pay. I declined because I felt that the business I had started would be more fulfilling in the long run.



Over time, I have struggled with separating my business money from my personal money. These mix ups once left me chocking with bills for almost five months. I was struggling to pay rent, salaries, and buy new stock. I realised that I needed to separate what the business made from my own personal funds in order to survive. Since then, I have been observing strict bookkeeping and operating separate accounts for the business and my personal money.



One thing I have learned in this line of business is the importance of hiring the right workers. Cheap labour is the killer of small and upcoming businesses. You may think that you are saving money, but over time, you will lose more and your brand will be tarnished especially if your workers are not properly skilled.

I save my money through Sacco. This has worked well for me as it has been an improvement from table banking and merry-go-round Chama groups. I previously used to keep my money at the bank through a fixed account. This proved to be the wrong method when I lost a good business deal simply because I could not access my money in good time.

