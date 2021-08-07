How I got to lead Thomson Reuter's team across 17 countries at age 33

Lenin Sembo Oyuga is the Oracle Corporation’s Director and Business Leader for the Telecommunications Industry in Africa. Photo | Pool

What you need to know:

Lenin Sembo Oyuga is the Oracle Corporation's Director and Business Leader for the Telecommunications Industry in Africa.

Having a family and taking ownership is my most remarkable milestone. In my family, I found my 'why' in life. Having a family, wife, and son has been a big eye-opener on recalibrating my purpose and finding the balance. Never forget your 'WHY in your journey. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.