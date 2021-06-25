How I built a career in the digital media space successfully

Anthony Irari is the Team Lead for East Africa at Opera News, a product of Opera Software and a news and video aggregator in Africa, spanning over 10 African countries. PHOTO|POOL

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Anthony Irari is the Team lead for East Africa at Opera News, a product of Opera Software and a news and video aggregator in Africa, spanning over 10 African countries

I have managed to build a career out of digital media and news. A few years ago, role models were either TV and radio personalities or newspaper columnists. Very few people knew and appreciated digital media and news. Not anymore. I feel honoured that I have been at the centre stage of building some of the most successful digital newsrooms in the country from scratch. And these newsrooms have become household names in the news ecosystem.

