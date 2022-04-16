How I became a director of a leading Sacco at 28

She knew the lines by heart. It was important. During the weeks towards the elections, she made numerous calls, joined many WhatsApp groups, and met with whoever needed to see her in person.

The stakes were high. She was vying to lead 12,000 people. She is a young woman. At this point, her age, 28 years, was not just a number but a determining factor as to whether people could trust her to occupy top leadership of the Sacco. Banice was contending for the director position of Kimisitu Sacco, a top-tier Sacco in Kenya.

The Sacco was formed in March 1985 by a group of Staff from ICRAF. World Agroforestry (ICRAF) is a centre of science and development excellence that harnesses the benefits of trees for people and the environment.

"For me, it was the courage to pursue a vision. Not about my size or status," she says.

Born and brought up in Nakuru, Banice started leading in secondary school. While there, she lead many clubs.

"My campus life at United States International University (USIU) was my turning point. The kind of exposure I got coming from a village in Nakuru County to international level kind of engagements was life-changing. The institution prepared me to be an active citizen. I then transitioned into an activist; championing human rights, access to school, education, and playground through the Shule Yangu Campaign. This was the beginning of my engagement with senior government officials including Cabinet secretaries, Principal Secretaries, and commissioners. Out of this, I had a chance to draft a cabinet memo on wavering survey fees for public school land and had a chance to contribute to the development of the community land act. This built my interest and career in public policy development for social justice," Banice says.

During one of many times she appeared on TV, she was demonstrating over grabbed public land. She walked in haste, a whistle on her mouth and holding a banner.

"It was scary. You know being on the streets demonstrating but something has to be done. After this, I have participated in many advocacies and worked for many organisations, both local and international," she offers.

The experiences are many and they all culminate into two things—courage and persistence.

So, when her Sacco, Kimisitu announced vacancies, she felt that she was ready to lead. After all, her parents and especially her father always encouraged her to believe in herself.

"You know, it's interesting that we are talking about me being the director of a Sacco because, at the very onset, I wasn't interested to join a Sacco. Or, let's say, I didn't know about them. My then-line manager and lecturer instructed me to join one so I can have a saving plan. He threatened that he would deduct the Sacco fee from my Sh24,000 salary.

At the time, I was an intern and too young to think about saving for the future. I eventually joined and became an active member both in Sacco activities and saving. Last year, I vied for the board of director position but I did not make it. However, I gained a mentor who not only encouraged me to try again but also showed me how to navigate Sacco politics," says Banice.





This year she vied for the director post again and was elected.

"After the results of the 2021 elections, somebody told me, 'I knew you would not win. You are too young; leadership is associated with age.' Others wondered as to the source of my savings, the car I drove…I was profiled in all forms. So, I knew that if I was to win I had to strategise.

As long as I met the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority regulations and the Kimisitu Sacco by-laws, I was ready for the competition. I was the only woman against 11 men," says Banice.

Banice is also the current secretary of the credit committee at Kimisitu Sacco.

The power to lead and take up leadership positions is driven by her vision; she says adding that it doesn't matter how people will perceive her as long as she believes in herself for the task at hand.

"Some people say I am "competitive" but really, it's all about going for my dreams," she says.

As a director, the training and execution of duties will enhance her knowledge and leadership skills, Banice says.

"This is especially in financial matters and business development. The position will also offer networking opportunities which will add value to my professional path," she says.

Does she have any fears of delivering to members? I pose.

"I feel nervous sometimes with the pressure to leave a positive mark. Just like any other obligation, there is a burden to deliver. This is not a full-time position so I invest at least two hours every day to it," she says.

The role has seen her earn respect among her peers. Some ask, "how can we be like you?" To which she responds, "Whenever possible, take that bold step and go for the leadership positions. To build an inclusive society, we must engage and outlive the stereotypes on women and youth leadership."