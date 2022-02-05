How I am positioning myself for elections as a printer


Chris Munyao Kioko is the founder and director of Risvo Enterprise, a business that offers professional graphic design, printing and branding services. Photo | Pool
 

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

Chris Munyao Kioko is the founder and director of Risvo Enterprise, a business that offers professional graphic design, printing and branding services.


I was employed at a business that supplied printers before I started my business. The idea of launching my own business came when I lost this job in early 2018. After searching for new jobs in vain, my friends encouraged me to start a small printing business to keep me going. I had Sh10,000 and I registered the business and made some marketing merchandise. I would outsource any huge work that I couldn’t handle on my own, especially since I didn’t have a physical office when I started.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.