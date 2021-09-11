Saturday_Magazine

How growing up poor or rich affects your attitude to money as an adult

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • To a large extent, your relationship with money as an adult is usually formed during your early years
  • This means that you subconsciously handle your money based on how your role models, guardians, or even parents handled their money

What is your relationship with money? How much do you love money?

