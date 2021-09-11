Saturday_Magazine

Prime

How does circumcision affect your sex life?

joachim osur

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Tom came from a community that does not culturally circumcise their men while Elsie's community does.
  • In their courtship, they had not talked about the implication of circumcision on their relationship.

It was a week to the wedding and the couple to be was facing a serious crisis. Being staunch Christians they had postponed sex till after marriage.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.