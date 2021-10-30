Saturday_Magazine

Prime

How do I survive in Nairobi with a net salary of Sh20,000?

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • I have recently started living in Nairobi where I am working as a security guard
  • My wife is a stay-at-home mom but I would like to start a kibanda business for her

My name is Martin Indeche. I’m 28. I have recently started living in Nairobi where I am working as a security guard. I earn a net salary of Sh20,000. I have one child in lower primary. My wife is a stay-at-home mom but I would like to start a kibanda business for her. How best can I survive on my little salary in Nairobi?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.