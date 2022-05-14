How do I stop feeling worthless, because I’m too short?

Q: Hello Auntie. I am a woman aged 25 and I like everything about myself except my height. I feel uncomfortable around people because I look like a child. I feel that if I was a bit taller things would be different. I have memories of being jeered by my age mates and even grown-ups when I was a child. At times I hate myself and I don’t know how to live like other people. I do not have real friends, and I sometimes sulk around people. I see people gazing at me and this makes me feel worthless. Please help me.





A: The main issue here is not about your height but inferiority feelings which have kept you from interacting with people properly. These feelings of being unworthy makes you use height or physical appearance as an excuse. There are lots of confident people who are bold and short. There are lots of people who feel worthless even though they are tall and attractive. Life is how you as an individual take it. One great way of overcoming an inferiority complex is to fix your mental self-image. Your self-image is how you perceive yourself in your mind. You see when your self-esteem is based on a false belief (such as thinking that you are short), it’s easy to take your height as the issue.

Keep reminding yourself that you are not worthless just because someone who was uninformed called you stupid when you were a child. This means you cannot determine your worth based on previous experiences that you are not supposed to be blamed for. You were a child who knew nothing about the world and you just accepted the input you heard from others. Connect yourself with people who will inspire you positively. This will increase your self-worth. Wishing you success.