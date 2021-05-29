How do I move on after losing my dear brother?

Q: I lost my brother two weeks ago through a tragic accident. Since then my life has not been normal. I find it hard to express how I feel. I also know people may not understand my situation and I have kept to myself. When I meet with some of my friends they look at me with a lot of pity. Why? Others gave me presents that remind me of my late brother. Please help me with the best way to move on.

A: The feelings and emotions you are going through are okay especially after such a loss. I empathise with you. While it may not be easy to express how you feel, try to share with others around you. This is because close friends and family will want to help you but may not know-how. It is to need some time to yourself to process your thoughts and feelings. This will be your mourning period which will be accompanied by strong feelings and emotions. This may be done by going to a particular place which may help you focus your thoughts. Writing down your thoughts and feelings will help to get things straight in your mind. On the presents reminding you of your late sibling, keep them. Later on, when the grief is gone, you may crave memories of your brother and the gifts will be a perfect reminder of him then. The reason why every person you meet shows pity on you is probably you are acting unusual or unconsciously bringing up the topic of your late brother. This will automatically result in pity, which is something you do not want. Kindly consider visiting a counselor.