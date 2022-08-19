How do I get over the loss of my baby?

A: My heart goes out to you given what you are going through. Recognising your baby as a real person is important in your grieving process. Therefore, you will need to take time to create memories and acknowledge your baby’s existence in the world. The grieving process takes much longer than we, as a society, anticipate so do not rush it. Also keep in mind that anger and fury towards the hospital, family, and friends are very common and normal. At one point you must emotionally say goodbye to your baby. This will probably be one of the most challenging things to do because it is so final. So allow yourself to cry; expressing emotion is natural in the grieving process. You can also keep memories that will remind you that a part of your baby will always be with you. Your baby was part of you and this explains why healing will take time. But little by little the emptiness that you feel in your heart will lessen and you will learn to live your life again. You will have new dreams and hopes for the future and your outlook on life will change. This means you will be starting to accept your loss, not forget it. Now when to try again is something only you and your partner can decide. You will probably be physically ready before you are emotionally ready to start trying again. Future pregnancies will be tougher for you if you do not come to terms with your loss. I would therefore suggest you take time to be physically and emotionally ready for another child. You may consider seeing a counselor. Wishing you all the best.