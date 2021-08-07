How do I deal with my violent husband?

A: Your attitude towards physical violence must always be one of zero tolerance. As such, I strongly suggest you take decisive action. Your husband's violence is a red flag that should not be ignored regardless of the situation. The potential for danger is very real in cases like this. Your basic rule of thumb should be "safety first". Try and look for a safe place either from your close family member or a friend. Note that it is wrong to stay in such a union for the sake of the children. Why can't you count yourself in the mix? Is your health not important too? Please know that an abusive marriage hurts children. Once your safety and that of your children are secured, you may consider taking legal action. Don't wait for the next flare-up to take place. The truth is that your hubby is already irresponsible and staying in this marriage hoping that things will change is just an illusion – it can only get worse. Through a family mediator, explain to your husband in clear and certain terms that this kind of behaviour is unacceptable and that you won't be putting up with it anymore. Insist that he seeks professional help. Also, look for a way to empower yourself financially either by looking for a job or starting a small business. Connect yourself with the outside world through close friends who may offer support. This will also help you to restructure your self-esteem. Living alone in your own world will traumatise you more. Consider too talking to a counselor. Wishing you success.