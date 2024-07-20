How do I buy a car and get a master's degree from a salary of Sh90,000?

My name is Andrew. I am in my mid-forties. I work in the public service. My total earnings are Sh90,000. My monthly spending is as follows:

Family - Sh11,000

Transport - Sh4,000

Airtime - Sh3,000

Personal upkeep - Sh3,000

Extended family support - Sh7,000

I have two loans with the Sacco amounting to Sh2.7 million, for which I am repaying Sh54,000 per month. I used this loan to buy two acres of land where I have built the family home and farm for family consumption. I sell the little surplus to supplement my income.

I have saved Sh750,000 shares in a Sacco where I contribute 4,000 per month. Each month, I spend all the money. How do I manage this money to ease the loan burden and save for a car and enrol for a master’s degree?

Chacha Nyaigoti Bichang’a, a financial coach at Chachanomics Consulting Firm and the author of Mastering Your Money, says:

The total expenditure is Sh83,000 (including the loan repayment and Sacco deposits) leaving an unaccounted-for balance of Sh7,000 out of your salary of Sh90,000.

Your loan consumes a whopping 60 per cent of your salary, leaving you with 40 per cent for recurrent expenses. To manage your finances, consider the following strategies.

First, create a crisis budget in tandem with your current financial reality. Because the loan deductions take Sh54,000, you are left with Sh36,000. You spend Sh29,000 on recurrent expenses while Sh7,000 is unaccounted for. This means that you do not track your money to know where every shilling goes.

Meanwhile, you can use the 50-30-20 budgeting guide to help you to prudently spend the Sh36,000.

This means that you will spend about Sh18000 (50 per cent) for necessary expenses such as family upkeep/consumption (11,000), transport (Sh4,000) and personal upkeep (Sh3,000). Channel Sh11,000 (30 per cent) towards saving schemes such as Sacco (Sh4,000), and emergency (Sh7,000).

Financial lifestyle

Channel Sh7,000 (20 per cent) towards black tax or extended family support, though this amount can be readjusted accordingly.

Second, readjust your financial lifestyle. One option is to ease the loan burden by reducing the amount you spend on wants or black tax (by Sh5,000) and savings (by Sh2,000).

Therefore, channel the disposal amount of Sh7,000 to increase the loan monthly repayment from Sh54,000 to Sh61,000. By doing this, the loan repayment period will be reduced by a number of months.

Depending on the reasons for the Sh7,000 black tax allocation, you may want to temporarily pause this support and use these funds to lower the principal you owe in order to get out of debt faster. As your financial position improves, you may want to consider nudging your extended family members towards self-reliance.

Another option would be to retain the loan repayment amount but open a money market fund account of Sh5,000 for your master’s degree fees, earning a compound interest of about 13 per cent.

Additional income

In three years, you will have realised Sh218,808 exclusive of annual account management fee and 15 per cent withholding tax. On the other hand, the money saved for emergencies, if invested in a money market fund earning 13 per cent, will also earn you a gross cumulative total of Sh306,331 in three years.

Third, optimise the utilisation of your two-acre farm. Besides crop farming, start rearing chicken, sheep, and cows progressively for commercial purposes. Think about earning more income from your farm and maximise its potential for chicken and livestock keeping.

Once you diversify your income from mixed commercial farming, you will get additional income to supplement your salary.

Above all, you need to set clear-cut financial goals with timelines. Prioritise repayment of the Sacco loans, then save for a master’s degree and later for a car.

Remember, a car is a liability that will consume more money rather than earning you some income — unless you use it for taxi business or car hire, or convert it into a side hustle van such as for weekend car boot veggies sales.