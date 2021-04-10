Pool

How Covid-19 has triggered the dawn of sexless marriages

By  SAM MUBEA

What you need to know:

  • 41.6 percent of married couples are dissatisfied with their sex lives after Covid-19 says a recent Kenyan study
  • The research titled The Effect of Covid-19 and its Control Measures on Sexual Satisfaction among Married Couples in Kenya, says that this is a pointer to the falling quality of life among the most sexually active aged between 31 and 50 


A few weeks after Kenya reported her first case of Covid-19, Patrice Omollo's employer terminated the routine 9-5 work formula and launched a work-from-home formula. Coincidentally, Omollo's wife who worked as a butler at a five-star luxury hotel in Nairobi was sent on half-pay leave. "It was a bitter-sweet experience. We would earn less than we did but spend more time together," says Omollo, an internal audit assistant at a Nairobi publishing firm. For Omollo, 39, this should translate to more sex. 

