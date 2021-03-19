How can I get my wife to change her nasty tone when talking to me?

New Content Item (1)
New Content Item (1)

By  Maurice Matheka

What you need to know:

What you need to know:

  • It is not unusual for couples to fall out of love and begin to experience communication issues that may be perceived as disrespectful
  • A woman being submissive is not a show of respect towards a man, she may be hurting in silence to maintain harmony in her home

My name is James and I will be turning 30 in a few months. I am married and blessed with a baby girl. My issue is that I hate how my wife speaks to me— the tone she uses is authoritative. I have tried many times to tell her to show me respect but she has not heeded. I believe a man needs respect. My wife was an orphan and she thinks I am always correcting her behavour. When I see how other men are respected by their women and when my women friends share how they are submissive to their husbands, I feel heartbroken. Before the baby, I would hardly get sex from her. Sometimes, I would beg and she would totally refuse. As it is I want to pay for her college, and once she is done and employed, then I will break-up with her. Honestly, I even lost the morale to be intimate with her because of how she treats me. I would like to hear people's advice on my dilemma.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.