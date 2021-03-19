How can I get my wife to change her nasty tone when talking to me?

My name is James and I will be turning 30 in a few months. I am married and blessed with a baby girl. My issue is that I hate how my wife speaks to me— the tone she uses is authoritative. I have tried many times to tell her to show me respect but she has not heeded. I believe a man needs respect. My wife was an orphan and she thinks I am always correcting her behavour. When I see how other men are respected by their women and when my women friends share how they are submissive to their husbands, I feel heartbroken. Before the baby, I would hardly get sex from her. Sometimes, I would beg and she would totally refuse. As it is I want to pay for her college, and once she is done and employed, then I will break-up with her. Honestly, I even lost the morale to be intimate with her because of how she treats me. I would like to hear people's advice on my dilemma.









READERS ADVICE

It is the desire of any man to have a wife who respects them. It is even biblical that women should be submissive to their husbands. I don't think her being an orphan is what is igniting her behavior. Note that marriage is for two people and differs from one couple to another. Don't compare your relationship but look for what is making her not to submit and bring your marriage back to form.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Botwa, Kitale









I sympathise with your case especially since you sincerely love your wife. You are too young to take in such pressure but instead, give your wife a break. Having been brought up as an orphan she might have missed paternal love hence hates men. Do not attempt to pay her college fees, she will leave you because already she doesn't love you.

James Gitonga





Your wife has underlying issues probably linked to her childhood. Correct her with love and raise all the concerns you've raised here, with her.









Easy. She needs counseling, because if she is an orphan, she pushes people away so that she doesn't get close to them, and they abandon her as her parents did by dying when she needed them.









Something does not add up. You believe in a submissive wife, yet you chose an authoritative one and went ahead to have a child? Her tone is not something that can be hidden. Something is wrong with you. Work on your exit plan since you have already crafted one. You seem to be a collector, you choose a character you are against and then start wanting to "tame" the person.

Viv Enne





I think you are being unreasonable and childish. Why? You were reduced to begging for sex from your wife even before the birth of your daughter. Yet you went ahead with the marriage, in what was a red line. She is openly disrespectful to you yet you want to pay for her college fees, you are either sick or under some spiritual curse. You allow her space to shout down at you and you play the weaker person, so you are not the head of the house. As a man you should be the head of your family, so be a man and stamp your authority, instead of lamenting publicly.

















EXPERT'S TAKE

In my opinion, your predicament can be a sign of disconnection between you and your wife. It is not unusual for couples to fall out of love and begin to experience communication issues that may be perceived as disrespectful. A woman being submissive is not a show of respect towards a man, she may be hurting in silence to maintain harmony in her home. One should be respected because it is important to treat a fellow human as you would want to be treated. However, when relations weaken a shift can occur inviting negativity. Have a sit-down and lay everything on the table so that you stop existing in your current environment and mood. Once you are both honest with your true feelings then you can decide whether your relationship is worth the effort. Sometimes you are better off apart than pretending to be fine in a destructive marriage.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship counsellor





NEXT WEEK'S DILEMMA

My name is Dennis and I have a girlfriend who we have dated for six years. My concern is that every time I want to be intimate with her I begin to feel nauseated but as soon as I suppress the feeling, things get back to normal. Also, I get so nervous when I'm yet to meet with her. Of late, every time I'm due to meet her my manhood gets hard or while I'm away from her everything seems fine but as soon as we meet my manhood doesn't get hard as it should be, thus leading to premature ejaculation. Kindly help.









Have a pressing relationship dilemma? Email us at satmag@ke.nationmedia.com