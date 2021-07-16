How can I build trust? trust her 

Q:

Hello Aunt,

I recently started dating a girl and its going well. She seems to be very happy and is incredibly affectionate. The problem is, before we started dating, she had another guy whom she later left so that we could be together. Though I never dug for details on when exactly the breakup happened, I know it is around the time that I asked her out. We are both attracted to each other and she seems happy and caring. One day, I gathered courage and asked her about the other guy, and she confirmed that she was the one who ended the relationship. Now, I have started to feel guilty. I feel like I have meddled in someone else’s relationship and I also feel unable to really trust her. I wonder whether I am being reasonable or just judgmental. I really love the girl and I fear that these feeling can drive us apart. What should I do? Please help.



A:

The origin of this relationship could be the cause of the insecurity you are experiencing. This could be due to the fact that trust in this relationship has neither been solidly established, nor proven. Your girlfriend broke up with her ex-boyfriend and immediately entered in another relationship with you. Perhaps she was unsatisfied in the earlier relationship and was only hanging around waiting for a “better” man, or this is a rebound relationship. Also, it could be that she is genuinely in love with you.

Evaluate the whole situation before taking the relationship to the next level. You say you are attracted to each other and that you love her, but does she have the same feelings for you? The guilt feelings you are experiencing could be due to the fact that you two did not exhaustively talk about her ex-boyfriend. I suggest that you re-visit the issue.