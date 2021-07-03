Saturday_Magazine

How best can I invest my Sh2.4m pension?

By  Simon Mburu

  • Since you will no longer be covered by NHIF, I would suggest that you seek the NHIF cover for the non-salaried.
  • You may also check with private medical insurers for a comprehensive health cover.

I work in a government parastatal. When I retire at the end of this year, I will be entitled to a pension sum of Sh2.8 million. After Sacco loan deductions, the amount will reduce by Sh.1 million and I will be getting around Sh50,000 a month. I have about Sh600,000 in my NSSF account. I have not invested anywhere else. How should I invest my pension sum and NSSF savings?
Michael

