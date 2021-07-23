How best can I handle my new HIV status? 

Q:

I am a 27-year-old who tested positive for HIV last month. Immediately I knew about my status, my life changed. I hate myself and the thought of living another day scares me. At times I don’t want to believe that I’m positive and as much as I try to put those thoughts away, I feel stressed. I am scared of telling anybody because I fear they will start treating me differently. I spend most of my time indoors and I fear that I may drift into depression. What should I do?

A:

First, receive my applause for getting tested. Many find it difficult to take that step because of fear. Now that you know your status, it seems you are constantly worried and living in denial. While I empathise with you, kindly note that you need to accept your status as a reality. Acceptance will enable you take the right steps such as adopting a healthier lifestyle. You say you are scared of talking to anyone about your status. At times, making such disclosures can be tough due the fact that not everyone can be trusted. However, it will be worth the trouble.

Stop being judgmental and share this with your trusted family members and friends. This will help you deal with the stress you are going through and may actually improve your overall health. Staying indoors will not be of any benefit. Instead, it will only worsen your situation. Bear in mind that you are not alone. There are others who have faced the same situation and successfully overcome it.

You have not stated what you do for a living, and I encourage you to move on with life, with no regrets, self-hate or fear. You may also find help from HIV/AIDS support groups or individuals who will enlighten you more on this. You may also consider visiting a counselor. Keep in mind that seeking early medical treatment and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is a great way to proceed once you test positive. I wish you all the best.