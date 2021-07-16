How a flash of quick thinking saved my business from collapse 

Photo credit: Pool

By  LILYS NJERU

What you need to know:

  • "Shortly after the first case was detected, the calls stopped coming and our sale of the eye palette and lip stains dropped from hundreds to single pieces.


  • "One of the distributors that used to sell more than 500 pieces a month began selling less than 10," Says Brenda Wangechi. 

For a decade, Brenda enjoyed working as a corporate lawyer. She worked as a legal executive, compliance specialist, chief of staff and Chief Executive Assistant to Group CEO’s in top companies spread across Dubai, Spain and Netherlands. In 2014, she came back to Kenya and worked for two more organisations.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.