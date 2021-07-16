How a flash of quick thinking saved my business from collapse 

For a decade, Brenda enjoyed working as a corporate lawyer. She worked as a legal executive, compliance specialist, chief of staff and Chief Executive Assistant to Group CEO’s in top companies spread across Dubai, Spain and Netherlands. In 2014, she came back to Kenya and worked for two more organisations.

“Many who interacted with me often said they wished they were in my shoes, and that reminded me of how lucky I was. But, there was always a part of me that was aching for the freedom to truly express myself through my dressing, or the products I used on my face. Although I was working in the corporate world, I had this passionate love for fashion and beauty that began in my childhood days and was nurtured during my brief stints working with various fashion designers.

“Towards the end of 2017, I began to get severely restless, and I found myself wondering, “Is this what I really want to do for the rest of my life? To just sit behind the desk?” My routine job was killing my mojo and creativity,” she offers. Throughout her corporate career, Brenda was not your typical lawyer. Her dressing style was bold and made her stand out. “I would wear long blonde hair that went up to my waist, short sleeved dresses, high heeled shoes, red lipstick and cat-eye makeup” she says.

While she was occasionally reproved by some, her colleagues adored her sense of style and fashion. “I was the go-to person when my colleagues needed help with such stuff,” she offered. “The day I sent in my resignation letter in April 2018, my line managers said they had seen it coming. During office breaks, they would find me consuming content on fashion design or researching on beauty issues.”

A few months prior to this, while scrolling through social media, she came across a meme that went like: Driving a BMW to a job you hate is not a status quo. “That perfectly resonated with my situation, and I felt convinced that the time had come for me to submit the resignation letter that had been sitting on my desktop for months. I made the move and went to create Untamed Beauty Kenya, an organic skin care line that creates handcrafted, organic, and non-GMO products. I launched the business in November 2018,” she says.

Her loved ones, including her mother, didn’t know about her decision to leave employment for entrepreneurship until she was ready to launch her company. “I knew that if I told them sooner, they would probably have talked me into getting another job. I had established a business before, and my mother knew about it, but that was only a side hustle,” says the mother of one.

It was not only the fear of abandoning a stable, monthly income. She had also taken the huge risk of investing almost all her savings in the business. “I had Sh5million as savings, and this was all the money I had. In retrospect, I think knowing exactly what was at stake pushed me to do extensive research while coming up with a marketing strategy. I travelled to countries like South Korea and China and surveyed the gaps in the market. Also, instead of focusing on what competitors were doing, I focused on satisfying the customers,” she offers.

Her debut products were an eye palette she called Nairoberry, and lip stains. “The reception was really great, and I attribute the success to the sheng words I chose as names for the products’ tubes and palette covers. They resonated with Kenyans. Also, they were affordable and available for all skin types,” she said.

Effect of Covid- 19

Towards end of 2019, Brenda received a message from the manufacturers in China advising her to restock immediately due to the “flu”.

“At that time, there was very little information about the virus, and it felt surreal.” Then Covid-19 struck in Kenya.

“Shortly after the first case was detected, the calls stopped coming and our sale of the eye palette and lip stains dropped from hundreds to single pieces. One of the distributors that used to sell more than 500 pieces a month began selling less than 10. I wondered whether to go back to go employment or stay put. I had two employees at the time and I had to use my personal money to pay them,” she offers.

Then she remembered that while living in the Netherlands, her child had a stubborn case of eczema and one of her relatives linked her up with a Kenyan trader who sold different oils which could provide relief from the itching. “The oil was home made. I thought hard and realised that to stay afloat, I had to introduce more products, preferably those produced locally. Through research, I discovered that during this pandemic season, many have become a lot more health conscious and keen on taking good care of their skin. So, I introduced organic shea butter to our product list and within a week, all our 1,000 pieces were sold out. Besides the shea butter, we also have whipped body butter, face serums, cleansers, hair oil and the absolute favourite of many, the repair rose bomb oil.

“Covid-19 has been a blessing in disguise because we have tripled our sales during this season and increased our workforce from two employees to eight. We also have 13 distributors across the country and are planning to ship the products worldwide. If I hadn’t gone back to the drawing board and mapped out a new path for the business, we would probably have closed shop.