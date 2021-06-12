Dr Esther Dindi, founder of Fitsistaz KE.
Hot and healthy Dr Esther Dindi says being vulnerable is the key to her success

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • Esther Dindi is the founder of Fitsistaz KE, a popular fitness Facebook group that she uses to inspire others to achieve their body and health goals. 
  • The mother of three, in her 30s is also a consultant physician and wellness expert

Esther Dindi recalls that she has always been sporty, "I even played basketball in high school," she tells. However, it took her years to get serious with her fitness regime. The big call out being the birth of her children, as she was determined to get back into shape.

