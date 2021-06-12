Hot and healthy Dr Esther Dindi says being vulnerable is the key to her success

Esther Dindi recalls that she has always been sporty, "I even played basketball in high school," she tells. However, it took her years to get serious with her fitness regime. The big call out being the birth of her children, as she was determined to get back into shape.

"My first kids were twins, so my body had been stretched out exceedingly by the pregnancy. I was, however, determined to get back into shape, and thus began a journey that would become my life's passion," says the woman in her late 30s.

It has paid off, today, Esther has a body of a woman 20 years her junior, and her energy sips through even in photos.

In March 2017, Esther started a Facebook page called Fitsistaz KE to provide a platform for accountability. Being a physician, she had noticed that many of her clients would start with great motivation, which would fizzle out with time because they lacked an accountability system and had no one cheering them on.

"Fitsistaz provides just that for women on the same journey. Seeing fellow women consistent and on the grind whenever you log on to Facebook gets you motivated to keep going. It provides that sense of community, and it has been very successful at inspiring women across the world to be consistent in their fitness journey," Esther says about the group that has since accumulated about 57000 followers.

"By design, I have not allowed commercial content on the platform, to keep the group focused. However, I always let the ladies know whenever I launch the monthly 'I am Fire' coaching programs, which has been helpful to thousands of members from the group," the author of Hot and Healthy book, which focuses on reducing the effects of stress, promoting cardiovascular health and restoring balance in the modern woman's life, says.

With the mantra 'Progress Not Perfection', Esther believes that the focus on making healthy living a lifestyle is what makes Fitsistaz stand out from other fitness groups on social media. That said, she does not allow any content that would distract or promise quick fixes on the platform.

She says, "We have annual photoshoots dubbed 'Tumbo-cut Photoshoot', as well as a fashion show where members get to celebrate the progress and achievements of their fitness journey. But they have had to be paused because of Covid."

Dr Esther Dindi. Photo credit: Pool

Juggling many roles

There are a lot of behind-the-scenes administrative tasks involving the page which Esther's team helps out with since she is a full-time physician and wellness expert. She attributes the growth of the page to her vulnerability in her journey.

Esther studied Medicine at Moi University, interned at Armed Forces Memorial Hospital in Nairobi and then worked for three years as a general practitioner. She later pursued a Masters degree in Internal Medicine at the University of Nairobi, and in 2019 took up a consulting physician position at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet. She also completed a certificate course in Fitness Training and Nutrition from International Sports Science Association, ISSA, before setting up the Doctor’s Fitness brand.

"I look at Fitsistaz as a community, and to build a real community you have to be vulnerable. I am very real and honest in my posts, and I think a lot of ladies gravitate towards that authenticity," Esther says. Content and consistency are also critical in maintaining the standards of the group and she tries to respond quickly to members' questions or concerns.

"The real deal, however, is caring about the members, urging them on and acknowledge their efforts and achievements. Members feel great whenever I mention them and feel even greater when I recognise them when we meet for our annual events."

Seeing women transformed has been the most fulfilling part of running Fitsistaz for her. She has a folder that contains before-and-after pictures of her members which always leaves her inspired and motivated.

The greatest lesson she has learnt from running the page is that people gravitate towards real people.

"If you are real and give value, people will come on board. If you concentrate on helping others achieve their goals, then your own goals and ambitions get fulfilled as a by-product. It's also important to stay focused and not try to explain yourself to everyone."

Reaping from work-outs and diet

On the Fitsistaz page, Esther says she speaks to women in their mid-20’s to mid-30’s. Personally, she has gained from the fitness regime because her BMI is a healthy average of 20.5, with her height being 1.74metres and her weight ranging from 62 to 65 kilograms.

“My family has a history of diabetes. Keeping fit has made me generally healthy and has kept my blood and sugar levels in check over the years,” she says.

Keeping fit and dieting, she says has helped her to keep youthful. “I’m happy I can wear certain clothes comfortably, but I’m ecstatic that I can fit in shorts!” she says.

She prides also that her mental health is in check, her libido great, and it has also brought in discipline in other areas of her life.

“My libido has been great! That has given me a good self-image,” she beams and adds,

“I’m generally energetic, fast and can keep up with my children when playing around.”

The mother of three is as consistent and disciplined in other areas of her life as she is in her fitness content— something she attributes to her personality. She never does anything half-heartedly and gives it her all.

"The results of my fit lifestyle have also inspired me to stay consistent. The energy, the exuberance, and vitality from making this a lifestyle are all worth the effort."

For Esther, workout heaven is whenever she does her workout when home alone. "It's brutal HIT sessions (high-intensity training) with great upbeat music in the background," she shares.

A typical home workout for her involves warming up, eight to 10 sets of high-intensity workouts followed by a cool down session and some stretches. Stretches are very important to prevent injury and maintain flexibility. However, the format largely depends on what goals someone has. If it's to lose weight, there will be more cardio than if the goal is to bulk up. This is where the individualisation of training comes in.

At the other end of the spectrum, she considers workout hell as trying to get fit when recovering from sickness.

"It feels horrible when you try to go through the paces but your body is not cooperating. The mind is always willing but the body isn't."

She believes that a person's body can never go where the mind has not been to. That said, the training principles she lives by are in looking at fitness holistically in terms of the body, mind, and soul.

The main rules when it comes to her diet are whole foods, all food groups, no snacking, and no cheat meals. She eats three whole meals a day, each of which is balanced.

Her fitness idols? "Chontel Duncan. She's as tall as I am and we have similar training styles. I love her commitment to family as well as fitness. I also admire Emily Skye for her motherhood journey that she so honestly shares, as she does her fitness," she surmises.

QuickFire

What one thing do you never skip in your workout?

Stretches.

Dr Esther Dindi, founder of Fitsistaz KE. She says being vulnerable is the key to her success. Photo credit: Pool

What's the most common fitness goal of your followers?

A flat tummy.

What's one piece of advice people ask you for?

How do I get a flat tummy?

And what's your answer?

20 sets of 'stop eating so much junk!'

What are the little fitness luxuries you can't live without?

My pentagon-shaped dumbbells that are so versatile. It also took me a long time to find the right skipping rope for my height. I finally got some that have weighted hand pieces for extra arms workout. I can't do without both.