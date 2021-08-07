Hitting 30 was scary, but it was a needed wakeup call

When was the last time you struggled with expressing a thought or a feeling? A time when you knew exactly what you felt and you could sense it with every single part of your body until the thought came to your tongue and suddenly you couldn't figure out what to say? When was the last time you sat to type something out and your body heaved and sighed through the emotions but your fingers couldn't translate what you were feeling into words? That's what writing this article has felt like. It isn't the absence of thought or emotions but rather the sheer plurality and inordinate presence of them. The need to write an impactful and perfect story about the transition that was this week.

This past weekend I turned 30. The BIG 30. The imaginary number that you know is not supposed to mean anything that still means many things. It is the point in time that seemed so far away just a couple of years back. Finally, I was there and didn't know what to do or what to say and definitely not what to feel. There's no advice that's particularly useful at that point no matter how true it might all be, as I am learning everyone has to work through their feelings.

It's been a task thinking back to the past year and a half which have marked my most crucial transition point. I was thinking back to the time when I wasn't sure I was going to be able to afford rent the next month and wondering how I was going to portion the food to last me the next few weeks, until about a year ago when suddenly things starting working out.

It was at 29 that a lot of my work around masculinity eventually started to pay off. It was the time at which recruiters would look at my communications and campaigns experience and talk about being impressed by my resume- a stark difference from a couple of years back when I was struggling to get organisations to call me back even for just one interview.

I reflected on my optimism to complete my Master's degree by 30 and how somehow that didn't work out. For the past three years, I have applied for countless postgraduate programmes globally, keen on getting into prestigious schools, but faced continuous heartbreaks as I couldn't get a scholarship. From getting into New York University to most recently having to defer my acceptance to University College London it felt like that my public policy dream was slipping further and further away.

I wondered what was the point of the admission letters if I could never really get in because my pockets didn't allow it. Somehow, I wished I had unlimited money because that would have changed the trajectory of my life. In actuality, I was a bit envious of people from wealthy backgrounds because you know, 'what is money?' I guess this is how gaps are created.

I looked back at my plans to have bought land and to be on my doctorate already while having a bank balance boasting of some millions which was still a mirage.

The night before my birthday, was a flurry of emotions but a particularly memorable one was the banality of life as a general concept and that the greatest memories were the simple ones. Almost every single one of them was centered around being with people that I loved and Saturday night was nothing less than perfection. It was the closest we could get to a pub crawl but in a house with my friends from all walks of life. Life as a whole had layers to it full of complicated emotions but not for that night. That night was full of love. It was a moment to ignore my questions about the meaning of life in general and a time to live in the moment. A time to take it all in.

The week began and I was exactly who I was days earlier albeit with a lot more thought about the next couple of years. The good news is that I am not as scared as I thought I would be. I am more aware of my growth and hopefully with more perspectives. Sometimes old age comes with wisdom but sometimes it comes alone and I'm here hoping that the former is my portion. Getting to 30 is scary and I wish it wasn't. I'm here to tell you that I'm past it, I'm still alive and I'm glad you've been part of my writing journey from my late 20's and into a new decade.

For feedback write to the editor on [email protected]