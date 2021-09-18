Hiking in Samburu Ndoto Mountains

MT oL LOLOKWE  past Samburu National Reserve to the northern Kenya. Photo | Rupi Mangat

By  Rupi Mangat

What you need to know:

  • The mountains loom large over Ngurunit, the Samburu village halfway between Samburu National Reserve and Loiyangalani on Turkana’s south-eastern shores

From Samburu National Reserve, the mountains of the north open up. The black tarmac road looks like its heading straight into Ol Lolokwe, the iconic bread-shaped mountain and after that, the long stretch of the Mathews Range. Camels and goats browse on the thorn-filled acacias. All the major rivers are now dry sand beds. The turn on the newly tarmac road dubbed the ‘wind power road’ points left to Ngurunit in the Ndoto Mountains.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.