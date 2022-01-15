Hi you, Miss Vee requires your attention now

By  Abigail Arunga

What you need to know:

Vaginal health is incredibly important – after breast cancer, cervical cancer is a silent and quick killer of Kenyan women, because by the time you catch it, it is usually quite late

I don’t know about you, but the beginning of the year for me is the time to think about all of the things that I should have done last year, that I didn’t do, that I now have a chance to recommit to once again. For some people, this is also called their birthday. For others who are more disciplined than myself, they don’t even need a new year. They just do the thing they were supposed to do. Like a grownup.

