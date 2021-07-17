PHOTO|JOE NGARI

Here’s how the scars from childhood could affect your intimacy

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Part of the derangement that occurs after a child loses a parent is that they may have low self-esteem, and lack self-love.
  • A person who lacks self-love may not notice the expression of love from others, neither can they fully let themselves free to be vulnerable.

At the Sexology Clinic, it is not every day that we get clients the type of George and Mercy. I attended to them last Tuesday and informed them that I will tell their story so that people in similar situations can benefit. The two have been courting for six months now and have a wedding scheduled for December this year.

