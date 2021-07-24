Joe Ngari

Here’s how divorce can affect the children’s intimate relationships

By  Joachim Osur

What you need to know:

  • Research shows that girls whose parents are divorced tend to yearn for more affection in adulthood than others.
  • They may, as a result, get into intimate relationships early. Some also marry young.
  • This could be because the parents’ disagreement and divorce denied the girl a chance to grow their affection through a relationship with their fathers.

As a child, you have no control over whether your parents stay married or not. When they decide to divorce, however, you are likely to experience lifelong effects. We now know that adult children of divorced parents may not have normal intimate relationships, and that their sexual experiences may be different.

