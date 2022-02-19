Here is what to do if you are having pain as you poop

At a dinner party, it’s not unusual for a stranger to share his or her ailments with me when they find out what I do for a living. However, while conditions like diabetes, blood pressure and high cholesterol get top billing, no one has ever approached me about piles (also known as haemorrhoids). It appears to be a part of the body that no one likes to talk about. However, that doesn’t make them any less valid or painful.





Haemorrhoids normally come about when you strain too hard when you’re having a bowel movement. The veins around the anus become enlarged, and what initially starts off as a little pain, may end up as bleeding every time you have a bowel movement.





However, the good news is that there is plenty that you can do to remedy the situation. I normally ask patients to follow five steps:





More dietary fibre

Nope, it’s not the high-fibre, bran-based breakfast cereals you want here. This kind of fibre is actually quite scratchy and may actually irritate the delicate lining of the gut. Rather you want the fibre found in oats, fresh fruit and vegetables. Aim at eating at least five servings of fruit or vegetables a day.





Use natural bulking agents

Having 1 - 2 tablespoonfuls of ground linseeds with water every day, can really help to improve bowel regularity. Sprinkle them on your salad.





Drink more water

Fibre aside, the other key ingredient for bowel regularity is fluid. However, steer clear of alcohol and caffeinated drinks (tea, coffee, cola) which can dehydrate the body and therefore worsen constipation. Stick to water and that’s six to eight glasses is more than enough.





Exercise

Try thirty minutes of aerobic exercise (e.g. brisk walking, light jogging, cycling, rowing, aerobics) at least three or four times a week.





Always respond to the call of nature

This is something we all do: hanging onto our bowel movement when you can’t find a nice bathroom. It might not feel like a big deal but, in the long-term, it will make your situation much, much worse.





Ask Sona:

Should I turn to surgery?

I have seen a number of people after they have taken this option and, in short, it doesn’t always work. The dietary changes above can help, as can looking for a possible allergy or intolerance (this can lead to a harder bowel movement). Herbs like horse chestnut can also be beneficial by helping to strengthen the veins of the anus.





