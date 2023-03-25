Here come female gamers: Is the industry ready?

When you think of a gamer, what comes to mind? Chances are that the image that pops up is that of a person predicting matches and placing a bet on the outcome. To those who have never delved into the world of gaming, it may be easy to equate it to gambling.

After all, both involve taking risks, losing, and winning. But the world of gaming is much more diverse than that, and, increasingly, more women are becoming gamers.

Alternative Leisure Activity

According to multiple studies, including a recent report by Entertainment Software Association and Google, gone are the days when gaming was a preserve for boys’ clubs. Today, women are part of it. From casual mobile games to competitive e-sports, female gamers are making a mark in every corner of the gaming world.

Clara Mbithi, a game master at Movie Jabber has been organising gaming events for 11 years now. She notes that since Covid-19, gaming has become a top pastime event for many women in Kenya alongside watching TV or browsing social media. “It is like a generation thing and we’re seeing more millennials and gen Z partly because they grew up surrounded by phones and computers,” she says.

Why women are playing

Interestingly, the reason why women are playing games is very different from why men play. Numerous studies have revealed that on one hand, most women are playing games as a tool for getting competitive and challenging themselves. On the other hand, the men are playing games to fight stress, pass time and get a sense of achievement. But what's it really like to be a woman in the world of gaming? We spoke to three women who share varied experiences of discrimination, and harassment but also of empowerment and triumph.

Racheal Wambui, photographer, plays FIFA during her free time

Wambui’s childhood was filled with the sound of electronic beeps and blips as she played games on her parents’ phones. Like most children, she was fascinated by the bright colours, flashing lights of her favourite games and the satisfying chime that signalled success as she played candy crush and other games.

“I enjoyed losing myself in the challenge of each new level.”

Later in life, it occurred to her that gaming was an activity that could be done professionally. “I had male friends with whom we’d spend much time together and I remember hearing them talk about FIFA, a series of video games and Combat games. But I was uninterested because I assumed that it was exclusively for men,” she says with a chuckle.

Over time, the more they talked about it, the more it aroused her interest. “I remember accompanying them one day and the room was packed with men. There was not a single woman. I enjoyed watching and I decided to learn.”

The lessons involved learning how to hold the controller when playing FIFA and the tricks to defend, attack and tackle. “I started training and would occasionally ask for tournaments with the men­—I am yet to play with women.

“Unlike gambling where there is something tangible to lose, like money, with gaming it is one’s ego that gets hurt. The only fee we pay is to access game stores where we can play the tournaments as most of us don’t own the latest gaming equipment,” she offers.

Wambui is a full-time photographer with a background in journalism. For her, gaming is a hobby. “There are those who take up gaming as a career, but I play on weekends to relax and challenge my mind,” she offers.

Her favourite games to play are FIFA (fake football) and Mortal Kombat.

The challenge, Wambui says, is feeling alienated. “When I am playing with a man, you will find the other men supporting their own and demeaning me. Once, I lost a game and they kicked me out whilst reminding me that I am a woman and that was not my place. However, I am adamant to continue to play especially now that gaming is becoming more accessible to individuals in different parts of the country.

My biggest accomplishment besides the many wins against my counterparts is breaking the misconception around the game. Now, even my parents understand that gaming is not just for men.

To enter, Wambui says that there are online platforms such as Twitch where one can take part to play and meet other players.”

Naomi Adi alias “Adiiwhite” is a Twitch streamer, content creator, Movie Jabber ambassador and Cosplayer.

Naomi’s entry into gaming was through her elder brother who owned different consoles. “I enjoyed playing the games, especially Shrek and Barbie video game,” she offers.

Photo credit: Photo/ POOL

She, however, shelved the pastime activity due to schoolwork and only picked it up after joining United States International University Africa (USIU) where she pursued computer science.

In 2019, I started posting on my social media platforms about Apex Legends, a game I was playing, and I got someone who was interested to play with me and introduced me to the gaming community in Kenya. A friend of mine streamed a lot on Twitch and I learnt to do the same and it helped me earn followers, which meant that I could start earning,” she says.

“Most video games are easy to play yet very relaxing. Since I have a full-time job, I play mainly at night. I am in a community of Apex legend players and we occasionally meet to play. Another thing I like about gaming is the fact that I am introverted so this is a hobby that works best for me,” she offers.

While acknowledging that the space is becoming more accepting to women, Naomi notes that it is still a big challenge to penetrate. “I hope to see the industry grow and create more opportunities for other people.

Sylvia Gathoni popularly known as QueenArrow is an esports athlete and content creator

She is a competitor under Nibble Africa, Red Bull Player and Brand Ambassador for Evnia, a gaming monitor.

“I am the second born of four siblings and currently enrolled at the Kenya School of Law under the Advocate Trainee Programme. My love for video games came from days spent with my elder brother and cousin who loved playing video games. My fondest memories are of playing Super Mario, Contra, Tapper, Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, Tekken and Tomb Raider with them,” she shares.

Photo credit: Photo/ POOL

Better known as QueenArrow, the 25-year-old began competing in 2017. The following year, she became the first woman in East Africa to be signed by a professional esports team. She is a professional gamer.

“My favourite games are Tekken (which is the game I play professionally), Street Fighter, Ghost of Tsushima, Assassin's Creed, Devil May Cry, Mass Effect and Dragon Age. Tekken and Street Fighter are fighting games. I love such because of the depth and how they challenge me to be better and I train regularly to that effect; Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin's Creed are also a favourite because I am a history buff and I enjoy playing games set in historical settings. Mass Effect and Dragon Age are Role Playing Games that allow me to create my own character and play in the setting they've established.

Further, I am part of the Tekken 254 community. We play Tekken 7, and this is where I met my current coaches and sparring partners who have taught me a lot about the game and allowed me to become a strong player,” she offers.

Last year, the lawyer was named in the Forbes 30 under 30 list and subsequently as the top 40 under 40 in the Business Daily’s 2023 women category. “I was also a gold medallist at the inaugural CANOC Esports Series in Guadeloupe, France. Further, I am the first Kenyan athlete of any discipline to be signed as a Red Bull Athlete,” she offers.

Sylvia has participated in local and international events such as East African Gaming Convention, Tekken 254 Circuit, Red Bull Hit the Streets in South Africa, Safaricom Blaze Esports Tour, and the inaugural CANOC Esports Series.

But these accolades have not come smoothly. She reveals that there are many challenges such as the high cost of consoles and games that create a high barrier to entry. “Moreover, the high cost of the internet tied to the fact that it’s not widespread poses a challenge for me when practising with my coaches and sparring partners.

Furthermore, the government not fully acknowledging esports as a sport means that we cannot get the necessary support we need to take it to the next level. Then, there is the issue of harassment which the dominant community and the esports industry need to address,” she says.

Besides these challenges, she notes that there are misconceptions that stalk them in every game—that they are time wasters or gamblers, a title she rebuffs. After retirement in active competition, the lawyer, who creates gaming content on social media intends to create necessary policies for the gaming and esports field.

“There is also the issue of time management as it is not easy to balance her studies, social life and esports career. If my mental health comes in the way, I set everything aside and rest, recuperate and get the help I need if need be. If school is a priority to me, I ask my manager to handle the nitty gritty of my esports career so I can focus on school.