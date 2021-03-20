Saturday_Magazine

Prime

Here are the 2021 top-performing Saccos to consider

By  Simon Mburu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Apart from evaluating who gives the highest dividends, there are several points to consider
  • Saccos will bridge your financial gap, but with so many Saccos around, it can be difficult for you to spot the Sacco that will grow your money

By saving through a Sacco, Michelle Langat can access loans that she guarantees using her savings. Besides, she is allowed to access loans that are up to four times the amount of money she has saved.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.