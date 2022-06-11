Help! My wife insults me and denies me conjugal rights

Whenever an issue arises in our marriage my wife rushes to insult me. My wife doesn’t admit that she is wrong and always defends herself by abusing me. Three weeks ago, a family issue arose, and she resorted to insults. She told me that I shouldn’t have attended any school because I act like a stupid person and that she was brighter than I was. She went on to say that if I have paid dowry I should go and collect it and that I could quit the marriage if I wanted to as she could manage without me (I pay the rent). She dared me that if I was man enough I could have already separated from her. I remained silent.

What makes it worse, is that we can stay for a week without sex and if I make a move on her she claims to be tired or she feigns sleep immediately after she gets into bed. What is your take on this? What should I do? Hide my identification.









READERS ADVICE

In every relationship, both partners yearn to be seen, heard, and understood. Often a wife’s disrespectful behaviour is a hidden cry for attention. By taking the time to go deeply into the whys behind your wife’s signs of disrespect, there is hope for healing and a new chapter in your relationship. Also, if you find the reasons behind her disrespectful behaviour to be unjustified, don’t let your mental health go for a toss. Seek professional advice to make a decision in the best interest of your health and relationship.

Fred Jausenge, Doha









I pity you for the situation you are in. Your marriage is in a sorry state. It seems like you came together as victims of circumstances and not a result of love. Both of you need an urgent meeting to evaluate your union, ask yourselves as to what brought you together and work on the way forward. Better be alone than be bitter together. If it is not working due to the wrong foundation, you are better off moving on.





Rev Geoffrey Avudiko, Mitume, Kitale





She does not respect you, it's about time you start thinking of yourself and the way forward. Otherwise, that woman is slowly sending you into a mental prison where your self-esteem will dwindle until you're useless to her. She will then dump you. That's when you'll go crazy and probably even die of depression.

Man up and leave before you lose yourself.

Eninu William Sr.





The bottom line is—she is either doing better than you financially or she has found someone who is better than you. Respect is earned every day. What you give is exactly what you get. I cannot pass judgement here, because you only told us your part of the story. What is her part? There are two parts to a story always.

Robert Metho









The major cause of sufferings in marriage is because people carry their unresolved past baggage and bleed on people who never hurt them. Another reason is the different belief systems people and they want the other partner to be the way they have been programmed. If your issues are to be solved, then both of you must be intentional in evaluating what is influencing how they are being made.

Jackline Kinoti









I am sorry, but this shouldn't be a dilemma. Your wife is toxic and perhaps you need to think about leaving the marriage as soon as possible.

Thaara Kelvin









EXPERT’S TAKE





In my assessment of your situation, I am driven to speculate that a rift between you and your wife occurred and she was not open about it. Regardless of how someone feels about the other, insults are not acceptable nor should any kind of belittling be tolerated. I applaud you for remaining calm but I believe moving forward you need to tackle a sensitive matter and that is finding out what your wife really feels about your marriage. She may have fallen out of love and the frustration of not being able to voice it is causing her to take it out on you. It may explain why sexual advances are not to her taste. You need to find out if you are merely coexisting for the convenience of sharing one roof. Whatever the revelation from her you must address her insults and let her know that they hurt you. If she wants out she needs to tell you instead of living in a dysfunctional marriage.

Maurice Matheka, Relationship Counsellor









NEXT WEEK’S DILEMMA

Kindly hide my identity. I have been married for about two years now. All this period my husband has been on and off jobs that lasted for about four months but for the rest of the period, I have been footing our bills and house expenses. He is out and about looking for jobs but he has not been lucky till now. Now my problem is anytime any disagreement or conflict comes up he has to ask, 'Is it because you're the one supporting us financially?' or threaten to leave the marriage rather than addressing the issue itself. Or he would just give me the cold treatment in return. I feel the fact that he keeps threatening to leave says this marriage is not meant for permanency, and I should not invest too much emotionally and financially, as he is with me because of his lack of funds. I think he is frustrated by the fact he is not providing. Are there women who have stood by their husbands and still the husband chooses them after they are well financially? How do you handle conflicts with such a man without bruising his ego?





