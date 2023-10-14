Help! My pension is Sh35,000 but I am swimming in debt in my retirement...

I am a 64-year-old retired civil servant. I have settled in my rural home which I had fortunately built. I am a widower and all my children are grown. I have been taking mobile loans which have gone out of control. I have three outstanding mobile loans of Sh6,000, Sh14,800, and Sh19,300. Most of this money has gone to consumption and friends (I consume a bit of alcohol to kill boredom). I also have a Sh500,000 bank loan that I took to start dairy and poultry farming. I am repaying Sh25,000 per month. This has not been easy since my monthly pension is about Sh35,000. I have two Friesian dairy cows that will be lactating from January 2024. My poultry farm has not done so well despite building a proper structure. Many of them have died. I don’t want to overburden my children with black tax. How do I get myself out of the debt and stay financially stable? Bethuel

Dominic Karanja, a financial planning and investments consultant

Whatever you do post retirement should be a planned choice, not forced on you by circumstances. You will need 70-80 per cent of your pre-retirement income to live comfortably after retirement and to achieve this you need several sources of income by the time you retire. At your age you need to invest in ideas that have already been tested to avoid losses. It is only four years since you retired, but you seem unable to account for your lump sum pension payment. Now you are in the “de-accumulation phase” of your life where you will be drawing your accumulated savings and investments.

To manage your finances effectively, start by drafting a financial plan and a budget. Apply the 50:30:20 rule as follows; 50 per cent of your monthly income will go to your needs, 30 per cent to your wants and 20 per cent to saving and investments.

Identify non-essential expenses that you can reduce without changing your living standards. Consider reducing or eliminating the amount you spend on alcohol. You also need to desist from borrowing money for consumption. It’s essential to maintain healthy boundaries with your friends so that they don’t take advantage of your generosity. Consider setting up an emergency fund that can take care of at least six months of your expenses. The fund will cushion you in case of unexpected expenses and emergencies and it will also help you stop relying on high interest loans in future. Medical insurance at your age is expensive, but necessary.

Apply the Debt Avalanche method where you make minimum payments on all debts, then use any remaining money to pay off the debt with the highest interest rate. Mobile loans are expensive, and you should prioritise clearing them first.

A half million loan payable in two years at reducing balance interest rate of 18 per cent will attract a monthly instalment of Sh25,000 so your bank loan is payable in 24 months. Assuming you have been paying on time, you can request your bank to consolidate your loans with an aim of having only one loan with affordable instalments. Then avoid taking any additional mobile loans.

You say you are passionate about farming. However, before you venture into commercial farming do some research to understand the market dynamics. You also need to have very clear goals. You need to treat your dairy and poultry farming as a commercial venture. Ensure that you invest in breeds that are appropriate for your region. Since you are already facing challenges with the poultry farm, consult experienced poultry farmers or agricultural extension officer in your area. If it’s not possible to salvage the farm, you can sell the remaining birds and use the proceeds to clear part of your debt.