Help me accept the fact that my boyfriend doesn’t want me anymore

By  AUNT TRUPHENA

What you need to know:

  • After breaking up with your husband, you seem to have entered a rebound relationship to fill the emotional void.


  • This was the first wrong move because you carried all the baggage to the new relationship. You should first have taken time to heal, evaluate the break up and regained your self-esteem.

Q:I left my husband due to never ending cases of abuse, and after six months, I got into a relationship with another man. However, after a while of interacting, my new man realised that my husband was one of his acquaintances and used that as basis to end our relationship. I was okay with that decision at first, but after a few days I realised that I couldn't stop loving him. I kept pursuing him through phone calls and messages until he blocked me.

