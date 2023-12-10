Help! I’ve lost control of my money due to liabilities and loans

My name is Dennis. I am a father of three but currently living with six children. I am six years into my permanent job. I earn a gross of Sh85,700, however, I have liabilities; I am servicing a Sh2.3 million loan and other digital loans amounting to Sh30,000.

I have monthly expenses of Sh20,000, school fees of Sh50,000, and I have also accrued some assets: Land of 1½acres worth Sh1 million, a plot worth Sh150,000, a motorbike worth Sh100,000 and a personal house worth Sh1.5 million.

I get some income from farming, amounting to Sh70,000 per year. I feel like I’ve lost control of my finances. I have attached my pay slip.

Kindly help me.

Dominic Karanja - financial and investments consultant.

You are currently living above your means. Your average gross monthly income, which comprises of monthly gross salary of Sh85,700 and an annual farm income of Sh70,000 prorated per month is approximately Sh91,500.

Your net monthly income which comprises your net salary of Sh19,400 and farm income assuming that the farm income is the net profit is approximately Sh25,200. Your monthly expenses which comprise your monthly expenses and school fees add up to Sh32,500, assuming that the school fees amount you have indicated is per school term.

On average, you have a monthly shortfall of approximately Sh7,300, which is making you resort to borrowing from the mobile loan applications.

You are an under-accumulator of wealth because your current net worth is Sh420,000 against an expected net worth of Sh3.5 million. To get your current personal net worth I have calculated the difference between your assets and liabilities, and to get your expected net worth, I have taken your age, divided it by 10 and then multiplied the results with your annual gross salary.

Personal net worth is an effective measure of your overall financial health, and it is very helpful in setting your financial goals and making informed decisions about saving, investing, and managing your debts.

You have breached the “one-third (1/3) rule” that states that the net amount an employee must retain after all deductions cannot be less than one-third of his/her salary, and I guess it is because of the recent interest rate hikes by the banks that has caused your loan instalment to go up and the housing levy that was recently introduced by the government.

Your current take-home pay is Sh19,400 against an expected take home of Sh28,600 and your net salary is bound to go down further because under the proposed Social Health Insurance Fund, you will be required to contribute 2.75 percent of your gross monthly income to support the Universal Health Coverage scheme.

Start by creating a budget that includes all your income and expenses. The budget will give you a clear picture of how you are utilising your money. Explore how you can reduce your monthly expenses and how you can enroll your children in a cheaper school. Consider your spouse’s income and expenses when preparing your budget.

You need to build an emergency fund that can take care of at least six months of your expenses. The fund will cushion you in case of unexpected expenses and emergencies and it will also help you stop relying on high interest rates loans.

Consider using your motorcycle in boda boda business. According to a study by Car & General (C&G), it is estimated that a boda boda rider makes an average of Sh1,000 daily from an average of 15 rides. Assuming that after paying the rider, you make a conservative figure of Sh500 daily for 24 working days in a month, the motorcycle will give you at least Sh12,000 monthly, an amount which will complement your current monthly income.

It is recommended that you commit at least a third of your net income towards loan repayments, meaning at your current pay, you can commit at least Sh22,000 towards loan repayments. If your loan instalment has gone up because of the interest rate hike, you can negotiate with your bank so that they can increase the loan term, which will mean that you continue paying the original instalment as you improve your financial situation.

You need to pay off high-interest loans first to reduce the overall interest burden. It is recommended that you commit 20 percent of your net income towards savings and investment and I will recommend that you consider starting to save with a Sacco. Saccos are a good source of development loans because they can advance you to a loan amount that is three times your savings. Make it a habit of saving regularly and avoid borrowing new high-interest debts.