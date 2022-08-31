Help! I earn Sh110,000 but I’m on CRB with a Sh130,000 mobile loan default

My name is Shadrack. I earn a net of Sh110,000. I live in a rented house of Sh26,000 and have loans from mobile loan lenders of Sh130,000 which are in default. I currently cannot get any loan from bank because I am listed on CRB. How can I get out of this debt trap? I have a plot of land and would also like to build my house and stop paying rent. Here’s my monthly budget:

Monthly net income: Sh110,000

Rent: Sh26,000

Power: Sh3,000

Water: Sh1,500

Shopping: Sh10,000

Parents: Sh2,000

Transport: Sh3,000

Lunch: Sh2,600

School fees of an average Sh50,000 per term for my children.





Stella Chepng’eno is a financial consultant at Eagle Tact Consultants Limited

Months Loan Repayment Surplus for Savings 6.50 20,000.00 25,233.33 5.20 25,000.00 20,233.33 4.33 30,000.00 15,233.33 3.71 35,000.00 10,233.33 3.25 40,000.00 5,233.33 2.89 45,000.00 233.33





From the above analysis you need to: -

a) Track your expenses: There is a surplus of Sh45,233 that is not accounted for. There is need to track your expenses on a daily basis in order to come up with an actual budget and identify where this surplus is going. You also need to evaluate your budget and make cuts where necessary. For example, whereas you spend Sh26,000 on rent, your monthly budget doesn’t have a provision for an emergency fund. Can you shift to a more affordable house of between Sh15,000 to Sh20,000 to save an extra of between Sh11,000 and Sh6,000 which you can start saving for in an emergency fund with interest? At the same time, the Sh2,600 lunch money can be voided if you start carrying homemade food instead. It is safer and healthier.

b) Save and invest: With the surplus, you should save between Sh5,000 and Sh25,000 depending on how long you want take to clear your debts. For example, you can choose to save Sh25,000 and use the balance of Sh20,000 to clear your debts in six months.

c). Plan to clear off debts: With a surplus of Sh45,233, you can start clearing your debts using the snowballing method. This is where you start from the smallest amount to the highest. It will take you three to six months to clear the debts you currently have.

d) Set financial goals: You need to set specific financial goals that you work towards. This should be short-term, medium term and long term. This helps you tell your money where to go and achieve your goal of building a home





Investment options:

Save towards building the home in a financial instrument that will earn you interest. For example, you can save in a money market account earning you 10 percent interest per annum. If you save Sh25,000 monthly, in three years you will have saved Sh1,025,000 inclusive of interest. You can also do lump sum savings to enable you achieve your savings target for the home.

You can also save in the Sacco with an intention of borrowing. If you intend to build a three-bedroom house, then you need to save at least Sh1 million in order to get a loan of Sh3 million. You can also set aside funds monthly to buy building materials towards your projects and start building your dream house one step at a time. You also need to factor in the pros and con of the same.





